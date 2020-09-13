Some information from the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife that was shared in a Friday Outdoors page brief is no longer valid and would send some readers to an drawing/meeting on Monday that now won't take place. It has to do with allocation by drawing of waterfowl hunting blind sites on Lake Barkley Wildlife Management Area. That procedure has been altered and there will be no meeting Monday morning.
From the KDFW:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is announcing changes to the 2020 Lake Barkley Duck Blind Drawing. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings, the drawing will not be conducted as usual. In an effort to continue to provide quality waterfowl hunting opportunities, blind permits from the 2019-20 season will be “grandfathered.”
“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this is causing, but we feel this is the safest course of action while still providing hunting opportunities to the public,” said Wes Davenport, a park ranger at Lake Barkley. “We do not anticipate this to be the new normal, we hope to host the duck drawing next year on its normal days.”
What does this mean? Hunters who had a permitted blind location during the previous season will have the option to carry this permit over to the 2020-21 season.
Will this process happen automatically? No, grandfathered permit holders must call the Lake Barkley Resource Manager’s Office/Visitor Center by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, to renew their existing blind permit for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
How will I get a copy of my permit? When the permit is renewed via phone, a copy will be emailed to the permit holder.
What if I do not call to renew my permit for 2020-21? Grandfathered permits that have not been renewed by 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 will be terminated.
What if I did not have a permit last season? As in previous years, hunters may visit the Lake Barkley Resource Manager’s Office/Visitor Center from Sept. 28 thru Oct. 16 to pin any remaining blind locations on a first come/first served basis. Office hours are 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday thru Friday. This will also apply to any hunters who fail to renew their 2019-20 permit. In order to pin a blind location, hunters must have all necessary permits to hunts ducks in Kentucky (including valid Ky. hunting license, Ky. Migratory Bird Permit, HIP survey and a federal duck stamp).
What else do I need to know about this process? Note that face coverings will be required when entering the Visitor Center to obtain a blind permit.
For more information, contact the Lake Barkley Resource Manager’s Office/Visitor Center at 270-362-4236. The address to the office is 200 Barkley Dam Overlook, Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
