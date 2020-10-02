Due to outdated information from the Associated Press, the start time for the St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres wildcard playoff game was incorrect in Friday's Sun. The game will begin at 6:08 p.m. today.
breaking
CORRECTION: Cardinals-Padres start at 6:08 p.m. today
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Airport terminal local share still being determined
- Exotic stink bugs showing up in force again
- President Trump and first lady test positive for COVID-19
- State Rep. candidates weigh in on priorities, bipartisanship
- Mayoral candidates tackle issues at chamber forum
- Sheriff's office seeks wanted man
- Early warning signs for breast cancer
- Merryman House marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Grow the best lemons ever
- New treatment guidelines in era of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2020 paducahsun.com, 408 Kentucky Avenue Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.