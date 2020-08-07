Trigg County authorities suspect foul play after discovering human remains Thursday near a cemetery on Rocky Point Road.
Coroner John Mark Vinson was dispatched and confirmed the remains, found in a wooded area, were that of a human. The coroner’s office said Wednesday night that the remains were unidentified.
An autopsy will be conducted today at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville to assist the Coroner’s Office in confirming the cause of death and establishing the identity of the individual.
The investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and Kentucky State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
