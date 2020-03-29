For the less fortunate, everyday life could be a constant struggle even before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.
But now with the daily cautions, closings and cancellations related to the concern over the spread of the coronavirus, that struggle has intensified for many among the area’s more vulnerable populations.
Concern over the potential spread of the disease, and the social distancing at the core of the community response to contain it, has also created distance between those less fortunate and some the programs aimed to help them.
Sitting in his pickup truck in a parking lot in Paducah earlier this week, Jack Mose, 56, talked about the impact of the coronavirus on his life.
“It’s crazy. I ain’t never in my life seen something like this,” he said.
Mose has a house in town, but “since all this stuff hit, I’ve been camped down by the river. For heart patients with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) it ain’t no good, so I grabbed my stuff and hit the river with my dogs,” Mose said, of his constant companions, a Rottweiler-lab mix named Josie, and her pup.
“We just pretty much stay away from all this.”
Mose used to be a truck driver and a fire line tree-climber/trimmer before he developed heart issues.
“I had to retire because of heart surgery, my health went down so bad,” he said. “That’s why I’m kind of gun shy of coming to town today, but I had to come get some money to get more supplies.”
To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered numerous closings, including church services.
That includes the church Mose attends, the Free Spirit Biker Church.
“Our preacher has been on Facebook saying it’s better to be part of the solution, than part of the problem. He just said everybody just stay on their own until we can get back together.”
Stacy Byrley, 52, has been homeless for a number of years. He uses a shopping cart not only to hold whatever belongings he can carry, but to serve as a kind of walker to help with his limited mobility.
He says he currently is battling to have his disability payments reinstated, which has been a difficult process.
After serving some time in jail, his disability was taken away, he said, and he had to re-apply for the benefits. He still suffers from some of the same things he did previously, including paranoia, schizophrenia and other problems.
Angela Griggs, also in her 50s, stopped by the Community Kitchen on Friday to pick up a sack lunch for herself and a neighbor who she is helping look after.
“I’m disabled and very low income,” she said. “But I mainly came down to help with my neighbor, because she’s an invalid, a shut-in.”
Griggs worked for many years in the home health care industry, and said she identifies with the kind of stress on health care workers in the present environment.
Because of regulations on social distancing, the Community Kitchen has had to alter its method of serving free lunches, stop allowing the use of its laundry facilities and showers, close it warming center and restrict other services like free haircuts and access to social workers.
Jim Trimble is involved with pastoral care at the nonprofit agency.
“To be such a small geographic area, there is a substantial level of homelessness in this area, especially with the way the economy has been impacted,” he said.
“There’s more people who have signed up for unemployment, and just with the uncertainty from day-to-day, not knowing where their next meal is going to come from.
“Its been disruptive and that has made people just real uneasy as a whole.”
