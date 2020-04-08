In 2016, Dayton Jones pleaded guilty in Christian County court to charges of sodomy, wanton endangerment and child pornography distribution, relating to the 2014 assault of an unconscious teen. He was sentenced that November to serve 15 years in prison.
But in December, during his final days in office, former Gov. Matt Bevin reduced Jones’ sentence to time served — just over three years — among a flurry of pardons and commutations.
A federal prosecutor in January vowed to examine cases among those pardoned — particularly convicted sex offenders — and on Tuesday Jones appeared in federal court on a new, but related, child pornography charge.
Jones currently faces one count of producing child sex abuse material, and prosecutors declined to say whether he could face more charges.
In the January statement, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman expressed particular concern about “those previously convicted of sex offenses.”
“If the underlying conduct took place in the Western District of Kentucky, it will be treated like any other violation of federal law,” Coleman said in the statement, which said all potential charges would be reviewed for potential legal complications like statutes of limitations, double jeopardy and evidentiary issues.
One of Jones’ attorneys, who represents him on an unrelated promoting contraband charge from his time in custody, said he’s particularly concerned that it appears Jones is being prosecuted for the same crime he already pleaded guilty to.
According to evidence in the state-level case, reiterated by Coleman in a news release Tuesday, Jones filmed the assault and sent it to others via the Snapchat messaging app.
“The set of facts … is exactly the same set of facts,” said Darren Wolff, who represents Jones on the Oldham County contraband charge.
Wolff said he understood the concern about the pardon, and that many people disliked Bevin’s decisions, but federal authorities pursuing the new charge — which carries a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years — could put Jones in a worse situation than he was in after pleading guilty more than three years ago.
“You get people like Dayton Jones caught in the middle of, in essence, political bickering,” said Wolff, who does not represent Jones on the federal charge.
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling faced heavy criticism after Jones’ release, particularly for a letter he addressed to Bevin blaming Jones’ conviction on what he saw as a politically-motivated prosecution.
Shortly after that letter came to light, Boling issued a statement apologizing for the “embarrassment I have caused,” and claiming his letter was meant only to advise Bevin of the family’s rationale, rather than present the arguments as his own.
Boling acknowledged in the apology letter that Jones’ parents donated to his campaign, but claimed he did not write the letter to Bevin “to return any favors but simply to get their words on paper.”
Jones’ case also features a further wrinkle, in that, while the paperwork signed by Bevin states his case is commuted to time served, the paper is titled “Pardon & Commutation.”
Wolff said Jones is proactively pursuing a lawsuit seeking to clarify whether he was pardoned or his sentence commuted, which directly impacts what strictures he must comply with, including the possibility of having to register as a sex offender.
Jones is set to face a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court in Paducah by video conference Thursday.
