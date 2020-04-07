Paducah police arrested a man on multiple charges after he allegedly broke into a home and threatened a woman with a gun.
Michael J. Carroll, 36, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He also had warrants for parole violation, first-degree bail jumping and two counts of failure to appear.
He was booked into McCracken County Jail.
Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of Bethel Street.
The caller reported a man with a knife banging on the home’s door.
Police said Officer Matthew York arrived and met a man, identified as Carroll, coming out of the home’s front door. York searched Carroll and allegedly found a folding knife in his pocket and a handgun in another pocket, according to a news release. York also reportedly found a small bag of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine on Carroll.
Carroll is a convicted felon and a computer check revealed outstanding warrants, police said.
Officers spoke with the woman who lives at the home and she alleged that Carroll, with whom she’s acquainted, kicked open the front door and hit her in the head with a small handgun.
Police said the victim also alleged he pointed the gun at her and said he was going to kill her.
