May you have a good Christmas today and wish you a healthy new year.
I do not expect you to read the gardening article today. Save it for a quiet time later. Take advantage of the rest of the year to assess your garden, and start making plans for the 2021 garden.
Gardeners are always looking forward to the next season with dreams of adding the latest varieties and garden accessories, and designing new gardens.
The National Garden Bureau is celebrating its 100th anniversary by inspiring, connecting and urging us to grow. The 2021 Plants of the Year include easy to grow tropical Hardy Hibiscus; wonderfully fragrant Hyacinth; Monarda, enjoyed by birds and bees; sunflowers, which are so easy to grow; and the lowly green bean, but with so many varieties, fantastic colors and shapes from which to choose. For inspiration, order The Whole Seed Catalog (rareseeds.com), a 500-page candy store for gardeners; Johnny’s Selected Seed (johnnyseed.com); and Botanical Interests Seed (botanicalinterests.com)
Each year, plants are judged as the best for improved and breakthrough characteristics and designed All American Selection winners. The 2021 winners have been termed “Variety is the spice of life!” and rightfully so.
Celosia Kelos Candela Pink was called the Energizer Bunny for its bright pink blooms that kept blooming. Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy Birdy has pure white feathery blooms that are long lasting and cold- and heat-tolerant. Judges’ response to Zinnia Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor was “Just so cute! Wow, wow, wow” earning it a Cold Medal Winner. As it ages, the petals change to apricot, salmon and dusty rose, and never stops blooming. Next week: The AAS Vegetables.
Every garden needs a rose. For which one is right for your yard, contact American Rose Society Director Laura Seabaugh (318-938-5402) for a listing of a certified Consulting Rosarian, who can tell you the best rose to grow for the right impact in your yard, including where to plant and characteristics you want — fragrant, rebloomer, disease resistance, etc.
THINGS TO DOMonday, 5:02 a.m., marked the winter solstice.
• Garden — Continue clean-up chores in the afternoon, when it is warmer. Wear layers and a warm hat. We lose most of our heat through our heads. Add heat packs to keep your feet warm.
Maintain 2-3 inches of mulch as long as night temperatures are 50 degrees or less. Bank dry leaves over tender perennials and cover with bird netting to prevent blowing. Mulch peonies no more than 2 inches. Mulch mums, but do not cut back until spring growth appears. Check new plants for moisture. Gather seed to sow in the spring and/or scatter now. Place a thermometer in the cold frame to monitor temperature. In extended low 20s to teens, install a light bulb on a timer to provide extra heat at night.
• Houseplants — Rotate plants so that they do not grow one sided. Turn each time they are misted or watered. As amaryllis blooms, remove the anthers. The pollen stains and decreases the bloom life. When the bloom fades, leave the foliage to build energy for a new bud, but cut the stem to 2 inches from the bulb. Keep cacti in a cool (50 degree) area and hold back water until it begins to grow in the spring.
• Lawn — After storms or heavy winds, pick up the straightest and tallest sticks and branches for plant supports, pea vines, and wattle fences.
• Trees and shrubs — Keep newly planted evergreens watered, particularly the live Christmas tree that should be planted by Jan. 1.
• Vegetables — Cover asparagus and rhubarb with 2 inches of mulch. Dig root vegetables when the ground is not frozen.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
