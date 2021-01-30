Answers remain elusive about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in west Kentucky.
That’s because even local and state leaders are also confused about specific matters.
WPSD Local 6 received several phone calls Friday asking for help. Executive producer Kayla Dixon helped confused viewers sign up for the registration list on the Purchase District Health Department’s website.
“They say ‘There’s like five different numbers, I don’t know which one to call,’ ” Dixon said.
“Then they’re getting this number that we put out there, and they’re calling that, and it’s not working.”
Dixon said the callers were all 70 and older.
Local 6 called the hotline number (1-855-598-2246) on the state website and got several recordings that conflicted with each other.
Purchase District Health Director Kent Koster said the health department and the two vaccination sites — Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital — are not scheduling anyone for vaccinations because they have not received any vaccines yet.
“Well, I mean, we’re all confused, things change from one day to the next, we certainly want to know when definitely we’re going to receive the vaccine,” Koster said.
“Then we can definitely tell people, ‘Now you can go to the website, make a phone call,’ whatever method there is to register and schedule a vaccine, and you know, do it at that time.”
Koster said his office will update everyone next week.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office told people to call and schedule their appointments through information found on their new state website, but that has changed.
There are a lot of hoops you’ve had to jump through, just for you to be told, “Not yet.”
It’s frustrating for everyone, but scary for those 70 and up, who are at high risk of complications of COVID-19. Many of them don’t use the internet or aren’t fluent.
County, city and health leaders met Friday morning over the confusion.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said they learned there is still uncertainty about when vaccines will arrive and how long it will take to get everyone vaccinated in the region.
“It’s a start, I think we’ve got a beginning, we’ve got a group of people assembled that are the decision-makers in this region, so we’re trying to stay aligned so we can make the best decisions,” Bray said.
Among other things, he and his group are frustrated that there isn’t a concrete plan.
“It’s a combination of things, but I would rather have the problem of having the vaccine and not doing a good job of getting it distributed, rather than where we are now,” Bray said.
“Which is we don’t have any vaccine, so until we ... get a vaccine that we can distribute, we really can’t even try to put in a flawed plan for that matter.”
Koster said his health department is not scheduling people. Instead, they are writing names down for their notification list. Those 70 and older, apart from Phase 1A or 1B, can call and leave their name with them, then be called back when vaccines are available.
The health department is not a regional vaccination site, however. Koster said they are receiving vaccinations from the state, based on their population size. He does not know the time or how they will get those vaccines.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said his team will remain transparent with the community as it makes progress.
“One thing we certainly want to avoid is to have people wondering, and guessing, and relying on rumors, innuendos, social media, aspects that sometimes are not completely truthful,” Clymer said.
He said there could be more good news in the future.
“There is on the horizon a possibility of us getting a third site as well that would be a site for the entire region, that’s not fleshed out yet,” Clymer said.
The group will meet again next week to go over any new changes.
Mercy Health-Lourdes confirmed that it is getting 500 vaccines next week. The hospital will distribute them at its medical pavilion.
The health department said Thursday that Baptist Health Paducah will receive 500 vaccines.
