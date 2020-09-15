The City of Paducah Compost Facility, 1560 N. Eighth St., is accepting brush, leaves and yard debris from Paducah residents.
There is no charge for this service; however, a photo identification with the current city address is required. At this time, the facility is not accepting brush, leaves or yard debris from commercial contractors or noncity residents.
The Compost Facility, which also sells compost by the bucket load, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For the safety of the employees and public due to the COVID-19 situation, customers must adhere to the following guidelines:
• Remain in vehicle at all times.
• Provide on a piece of paper your name and address to be dropped in a bin upon entering the compost yard.
• Provide exact amount for purchase. Cash or check only (make checks out to the City of Paducah). No change will be provided.
• Receipts provided by request only.
For more information about the Compost Facility, visit www.paducahky.gov or call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
