TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, investigators were still trying to find the man they believe killed Chance Black and Zachary Grooms.
Investigators believe David Vowell killed Black and Grooms on Monday while they were duck hunting at Reelfoot Lake.
District Attorney Tommy Thomas said Jeffery Crabtree, who was hunting with Grooms and Black, witnessed the killings. Investigators say Vowell, 70, approached the three men while they were hunting. An argument reportedly started, and Black and Grooms were shot.
Vowell faces arrest warrants on two counts of first degree murder.
According to investigators, Vowell left the scene and has not been seen since. For the last couple of days, law enforcement has been working to locate him.
Investigators temporarily stopped the search for Vowell on Wednesday because of rising water levels around Reelfoot Lake. Thomas said that they believe Vowell made it out of the lake and either was helped out of the area by someone, or died on surrounding land due to exposure to extreme cold weather at night.
People who have been interviewed by investigators say Vowell had been telling people before the shooting that he was suffering from early stages of dementia. At this point that information is based only on interviews from people who knew Vowell and not a confirmed diagnosis.
While the investigation continues, the community is remembering the two young men who were tragically killed. The staff at Final Flight Outfitters are mourning the loss of one of their own.
“It’s something that no one ever sees coming,” Final Flight Outfitters Marketing Manager Seth Dortch said Wednesday.
Black worked at Final Flight Outfitters in the gun department for several years. Dortch knew Black and Grooms well. He said their tragic deaths are hard to cope with.
“For any loss, it takes time to process. We all process things differently,” Dortch said. “Chance and Zach were incredible guys, just super well respected here in our community.”
Dortch said they’ll remember the two young men for their love of the outdoors, hunting, and their devotion to the community.
“Even in our darkest times, we can still have hope and peace, even when we don’t have clarity, even when there’s confusion,” Dortch said. “For all of us we lean into the promises of God. Just like Psalms 46:1 says ... ‘God is our refuge and strength and very present help in trouble,’ and in all of this our hope and peace is in Jesus and that’s what we press into.”
Investigators hope to resume the search for Vowell once water levels recede. Anyone with information about the case, or where Vowell might be are encouraged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.