Paducah’s Community Kitchen will be open and serving free sack lunches all week.
Located at 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, the Community Kitchen will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today through Friday.
“With kids being out of school and with supplies low, we know this is a difficult time for some,” the organization stated in a social media post Sunday. “That’s why we still will be serving meals during regular lunch hours this week at the kitchen.”
Many of the Community Kitchen’s regular guests are at high risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, so the dining room will not be open during the week.
All sack meals are to be taken home.
More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page or by calling 270-575-3400.
