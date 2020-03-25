Days after making the difficult decision to close out of concern for the potential spreading of COVID-19, Community Kitchen officials plan to reopen Thursday with a modified plan for meal service.
“We have closed out our kitchen, and we’re going to set up a tent and table out by the sidewalk serving sack lunches to people as they drive up or walk up,” executive director Sally Michelson said.
That “drive-or-walk-up” service will be from 11a.m. to 1 pm. The parking lot will be blocked off so cars can’t park and the people who are being served will not be able to congregate on site.
That was one of the main reasons the decision was made Monday to close the kitchen, Michelson said. Having people being fed observe the preferred “social distancing” of at least six feet apart proved difficult.
“Whether they walk here or drive, this is also where they communicate with other people, family or friends,” she said. “We kept trying to separate them. They wanted to talk to people ... we couldn’t get them to leave.”
Michelson expressed concern not only for those being served, but also with her long-time volunteers, many of whom are older than 60, retired and have health issues of their own.
“We’re just trying anything we can (to continue serving),” she said. “The decision (to close) just about broke our hearts.
“Now, we’ll just jump from Plan A to Plan B.”
Officials with St. Vincent de Paul Resale Store also announced Monday via Facebook its decision to temporarily close.
“We have met the needs of our neighbors for 30-plus years and it saddens our staff and volunteers to temporarily shut down operation until the current pandemic is under control. This will include the Helpline and the Budget Store.”
The announcement continued: “We work with volunteers and many of them need to be with their families during this time of crisis. This decision will also help us be in compliance with government, state and city requirements that all citizens stay at home to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.”
Michael Cochran, Market House Theatre executive director, announced Tuesday the nonprofit community theater will close until April 17.
“Our primary concern is always for the health and safety of our community members, patrons, actors, children, volunteers and staff,” Cochran said.
The executive director estimates the the organization could lose close to $360,000 in revenue in the last four months of the current season due to closings and cancellations should the crisis continue that long.
“That is why we are respectively asking you to consider donating any tickets for cancelled performances back to Market House Theatre,” he said.
“By doing so, you are helping limit the financial impact to the theater and helping our organization weather this difficult period.”
Cochran said Market House has also taken measures to ensure it remains viable for the future, including furloughing most of the staff.
“Our objective is to always serve our community in the most responsible way possible,” he said.
“As we all take on this health crisis together, MHT is ever amazed at how our community comes together — even while six feel apart.”
