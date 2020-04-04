Local officials directly involved in the community response to the COVID-19 crisis say the Paducah-McCracken County area is holding its own in limiting the spread of the disease and preparing for an expected surge of positive cases in the coming weeks.
For the fourth week in a row, representatives of local government, health care and emergency services held a news conference Friday at the Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management complex on Coleman Road to provide updates to the public.
“We should remember that when you are in a crisis, facts are your friends,” said Jerome Mansfield, emergency management director, introducing each speaker participating in person or via teleconference.
Kent Koster, director of the Purchase District Health Department, provided updates on the availability of testing and personal protective equipment, known as PPE. The health department has received two distributions of PPE, although the second one was smaller than the first one.
“We’ve changed from a ‘push’ type of distribution to a ‘pull’ type,’ ” Koster said. “The push distribution was once we got our hands on it (equipment), we pushed it right out to local providers.”
With the pull distribution, plans are to establish a warehouse to house future PPE distributions, keep an inventory and fill requests from medical providers as they receive them.
In addition to Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, a testing site has been established at Heartland Church, according to Koster. The Department for Public Health is also planning to add additional sites throughout the state.
As of Friday, there were at least 831 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, 90 of which were newly confirmed by Gov. Andy Beshear. There were six new deaths reported Friday, raising the state’s toll to 37.
Representatives of both local hospitals provided updates via teleconference.
“It’s still a daily battle, but we’re holding our own in that battle,” said Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer from Baptist Health.
“Thank you to all the resources in the community that have made (PPE) donations. I can say because of their efforts and the efforts of our supply chain folks we’re continuing to hold our own in terms of supply.”
Michael Yungmann, president/CEO of Mercy Health, talked about collaboration between both local hospitals and other hospitals in the region, in sharing information and best practices, and the dedication of the health care professionals.
“Daily I’m humbled by the passion, talent and courage of all our health care workers in the community,” he said.
“Various projections all seem to indicate that we’re anticipating a sustained surge in patients in the hospitals. The models seem to be suggesting that surge is going to take place sometime between the middle of April through the middle of May.”
Both Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer expressed appreciation for the area’s first responders and health care workers, and efforts by the general public to adhere to the governor’s guidelines when it comes to social distancing and other preventative measures.
“I feel like we’re neighbors. We’re a close community, we watch out for each other,” Clymer said.
“We’re strong here. We’ve got people who listen and care for one another. It’s going to be a while, but we’ll get through it and we’ll be fine on the other side.”
Harless thanked the community “for the choices you make every day.”
“Keep it up. We’re in a marathon,” she said. “I keep saying this is short-term pain for a long-term gain. We’re going to be proud of the steps that we’ve made to save our friends, our family and our neighbors.”
