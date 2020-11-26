EDDYVILLE — This holiday season is going to be especially hard for restaurant workers across Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear recently placed restrictions on restaurants that forced them to close their indoor dining services. Not having indoor service is causing some restaurants to reduce workers’ hours and even lay them off.
People in Lyon County are jumping into action to help restaurant workers affected by the restrictions with a fundraiser.
“When the news of the most recent in-person dining closures came, I knew that I had to do something,” Susan Brown said.
Brown, along with Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White, organized a fundraiser to collect Visa gift cards to give to restaurant workers at seven restaurants in Lyon County. The goal is to give each worker $150 worth of gift cards.
“This is a season of giving, and in the spirit of the Thanksgiving holiday and Christmas holiday, we need to do this for the families,” Brown said.
White has recently spoken out against Beshear’s executive order on restaurants. He said while he may not be able to control the state restrictions, he can do something to help those in his community that are in need.
“It’s going to mean something to those folks that are going to have a tough time through Christmas, not making the money they would normally make. So it’s a stop gap, but it’s not a complete solution,” White said.
Our Daily Bread restaurant owner Randy Fraliex said it’s good to know his community has their back during this tough time.
“We had no doubt that the community would rally behind small business because that’s just what they did last time. That’s just the type of community that we are,” Fraliex said.
White says they’ll be collecting visa gift cards until December 11. There are multiple places where you can drop off the gift cards. The drop off locations includes Akridge Farm Supply, Judge Executive White’s office at the Lyon County courthouse, The Eddyville branch of the Fredonia Valley Bank, and the drop box at Kuttawa City Hall.
The restaurants that will receive the gift cards include Our Daily Bread, China Buffet, Los Agaves, Willow Pond, The Joint BBQ Wings & More, Pizza Hut, and The Oasis.
For more information about the fundraiser you can call Judge Executive White’s office at 270-388-7311.
