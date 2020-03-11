Paducah’s proposed City Block project returned to the spotlight Tuesday, as Louisville-based Concepts21 presented its final downtown parking assessment after compiling information for the city.
“The purpose of the study was to look at our existing parking infrastructure and to understand how we can better manage that, as well as understanding with future growth — what does capacity look like?” said Katie Axt, the city’s downtown development specialist.
“Do we have sufficient parking spots to allow for future growth? And then come up with short-term, medium and long-term recommendations for ensuring that we are providing a good parking experience for our visitors.”
The 31-page assessment cost $6,000 and began in late 2019. It indicates there’s enough parking with the City Block project, but a few members of the public questioned the assessment’s findings.
It’s part of the city’s 12-month pre-development agreement with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures, which was approved in April 2019. The developer proposes a City Block project at Second and Broadway streets, which involves a boutique hotel, mixed residential/commercial space, off-street parking and public open space on the existing city-owned lot.
The redevelopment project is a piece of the planned Tax Increment Finance district in downtown Paducah.
Mohammad Nouri, project manager from Concepts21, went over the assessment’s scope, findings, conclusions and recommendations.
“At the conclusion, at the end — basically, when it comes to City Block redevelopment, we are proposing no action is required,” Nouri said.
“Because when you saw the numbers that we have available, what would happen with the parking — there’s actually 100-and-some spaces, a surplus of parking that’s out there that could be used for your additional growth in downtown.”
The assessment examined on-street and public parking use, supply and demand in a 12-block service area downtown. That area involves Water Street, Fourth Street, Monroe and Jefferson streets, along with Washington and Clark streets, while the focus area is near City Block.
Concepts21’s estimated parking demand for the City Block project is 90 spaces for the hotel, 38 spaces for restaurant/retail, 20 spaces for event space, 60 spaces for commercial/street level and 48 spaces for residents for 256 spaces total, according to Nouri. Estimated parking supply and demand for the project’s immediate one-block area is 442 spaces (including the 256 spaces) needed and 560 spaces supplied, leaving what Nouri called a surplus of 118 spaces.
It also reports there are 1,712 public parking spaces in the 12-block area — identified as 608 off-street parking spaces, 541 off-street parking spaces (with neighbor agreements, such as The Carson Center) and 563 on-street or curbside parking spaces.
It also details public off-street, on-street and neighbor agreement parking occupancy studies on different weekdays and different hours: Friday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. (by city staff); Saturday, Nov. 16 at noon (by city staff); Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. (by city staff); Saturday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. (by city staff); Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (by Concepts21); and Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. (by Concepts21).
For example, the public off-street parking usage for the 608 spaces was reportedly highest on the Saturday, Nov. 30, (Small Business Saturday) with 258 spaces used, or 42%. The lowest was 81 spaces, or 13%, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. The average usage was 22% of the parking capacity.
As another part of the assessment, Nouri participated in a Feb. 13 open house held at Paducah City Hall’s atrium, where he and city staff, including Axt, heard feedback from residents about parking. More than 40 people attended.
Nouri said some “key takeaways” were that 11 of 28 reported not having trouble with parking; most participants would park on the next block if wasn’t available; physical conditions (like lighting) and physical distance for those with mobility challenges are barriers to coming downtown; and top three improvements for a better parking experience are: 1. Landscaping and beautification, 2. Better/more lighting and 3. Improved signage and wayfinding.
Recommended parking improvements included the exploration of angled parking in some areas, marking unmarked street parking spaces, upgrade signs and lighting, using secure spots for downtown business employees in city lots; and to evaluate the long-term future need for a parking garage.
There were several residents who made public comments about the parking assessment, including Melinda Winchester, city commission candidate and former Paducah Main Street director, who questioned aspects of the assessment.
Winchester described the assessment information as the project’s “most vital piece” aside from the Paducah TIF District Hotel Market Study. She questioned why the November and December dates were chosen as the assessment’s baseline time period, along with how the 12-block area was assessed only six times once a day.
“This does not provide a valid baseline,” she said. “I also question why did you not assess the parking between 6 and 10 p.m. This is obviously one of our busiest times downtown. In order to have a true baseline of these needs, you should have consulted The Carson Center, the Market House Theatre to determine when their shows are and assess the parking during those times as well.”
Winchester said several key projects within the one-block focus area were “left out of the calculation,” and cited Broussard’s Cajun restaurant in the former Whaler’s Catch property that anticipates 20 workers for every shift and two new projects on Broadway, including nine apartments and a barbecue restaurant.
“As a commission, I ask you this is one piece of the puzzle that we need to make sure that we get right with this project, so it does not have a negative impact on our existing businesses and our future development,” she said. “I really hope that your intent is to understand what our parking needs are downtown and not just checking that box in that developer agreement.”
Concepts21’s entire downtown parking assessment can be accessed and read at paducahky.gov/downtown-re development.
Among other business:
• Lindsey Cunningham, epidemiologist for Purchase District Health Department, gave a presentation about COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, before the city commission. She went over symptoms, preventative measures and other information about Kentucky’s response. It’s a quickly evolving situation worldwide and Kentucky announced its first confirmed cases last week. Cunningham gave a similar presentation Monday at McCracken County Fiscal Court’s meeting.
• The commission approved a $274,121 contract with Adam’s Contracting LLC for the Perkins Creek “Bob Leeper Bridge” pedestrian bridge project. The bridge will be located northwest of the Stuart Nelson Park ball fields and serves to connect the Greenway Trail to McCracken County’s trail system. It has multiple funding sources, including a $100,000 federal grant.
• As consent agenda items, commissioners approved appointment of Mark Kettler and reappointment of John Gill to the Paducah Golf Commission, along with the appointment of Sidonie Hancock to the Paducah Junior College Board of Trustees.
• Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen gave a brief presentation on changes to the city’s strategic plan, called “Our Paducah,” regarding priorities for projects and initiatives.
