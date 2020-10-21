Comer tours Starfish Orphan Ministry

Starfish Orphan Ministry director Laura Roberts gives a tour of the facility to U.S. Rep. James Comer on Tuesday afternoon. Comer recently congratulated the group on the floor of Congress for being named a 2020 Angels in Adoption Honoree by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. He also presented Roberts with a copy of the Congressional Record from the occasion.

 DEREK OPERLE | The Sun

