Starfish Orphan Ministry director Laura Roberts gives a tour of the facility to U.S. Rep. James Comer on Tuesday afternoon. Comer recently congratulated the group on the floor of Congress for being named a 2020 Angels in Adoption Honoree by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute. He also presented Roberts with a copy of the Congressional Record from the occasion.
Comer tours Starfish Orphan Ministry
- By DEREK OPERLE doperle@paducahsun.com
