U.S. Rep. James Comer plans to host a virtual roundtable discussion about ensuring broadband access at 10 a.m. Thursday. The discussion will take place online over Zoom and can be viewed by the public on Comer’s Facebook page.
According to an announcement from Comer’s office, the roundtable will provide an update to constituents on the need to expand broadband access, followed by a panel discussion with stakeholders to gather input and ideas on achieving those goals. The need to ensure digital access for all corners of Kentucky has only grown during the pandemic, the announcement said, at a time when many individuals have been forced to work and learn from home.
Panelists include industry-wide broadband leaders, along with leaders within the agriculture, education and healthcare sectors, the announcement said. The public can view the discussion live at facebook.com/CongressmanComer.
