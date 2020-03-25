U.S. Rep. James Comer will host a town hall meeting — over the telephone — Thursday with a local doctor to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and its effects on Comer’s constituents, his office announced Tuesday.
The meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m., will inform 1st District residents on federal government efforts in addressing the pandemic.
Residents can call 855-962-1276 to join the call, and sign up for the call by visiting comer.house.gov/life. Comer and Dr. Kyle Turnbo will deliver opening comments and dedicate the remainder of the call to taking questions from callers.
The event is subject to rescheduling if Comer needs to attend votes in Washington on Thursday, his office reported.
