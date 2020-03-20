WASHINGTON, D.C. — Legislation sponsored by Kentucky Congressman James Comer protecting school meals during coronavirus- related closures was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
The package includes legislation sponsored by Congressman James Comer to protect nationwide access to school meals during COVID-19-related school closures.
Comer introduced the bipartisan legislation last week alongside Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Oregon).
“Due to the closure of schools related to the coronavirus, countless families have expressed concern about where their child’s next meal will come from,” Comer said.
This legislation grants needed flexibility for school food service programs across the country to continue providing nutritious meals during this time of uncertainty.”
The COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response Act will allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to waive requirements for children to gather at schools in order for school officials and food service personnel to distribute reimbursable, nutritious meals.
The legislation will also provide local school officials with discretion over substitutions for meal components if supply or procurement is disrupted.
Leah Feagin, Food Service and School Nutrition Director for Mayfield Independent Schools, praised Congressman Comer’s attention and action on the issue.
“On behalf of our schools and students, I want to thank Congressman Comer for his hard work to address this pressing need facing our communities,” Feagin said.
“Thankfully, we have been able to utilize community resources and a federal waiver to continue distributing breakfast and lunch to our students.”
“But this law will ensure that there is needed flexibility for our schools to look out for the nutritional needs of our children.”
Nearly 22 million children receive free or reduced-price lunches at their public schools.
As of now, Kentucky schools remain closed for at least two weeks in attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
