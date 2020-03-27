On a day officials announced another area case of COVID-19 in Calloway County, U.S. Rep. James Comer conducted a teleconference town hall meeting, answering virus-related questions from participants across the First District.
Comer largely spoke on the proposed relief bill recently passed by the Senate and expected to be up for a vote in the House of Representatives today, indicating he plans to vote for its passage.
He was joined in the meeting by Dr. Kyle Turnbo, of Paducah, who answered questions specific to the disease and concerns about how to take preventive measures.
Comer assured area residents they won’t have to take any action to receive the individual checks proposed, should the bill pass, and that they will receive the money by the same method that they received a federal tax refund. Those without bank information on file will receive paper checks, he said.
Residents questioned Comer on issues ranging from business owners’ insurance and unemployment benefits for part-timers laid off during the crisis to whether undocumented immigrants would receive money from the bill — Comer said they would not — and how soon the economy could “reopen.”
“The president’s really wanting to get everything up and running. He set a goal of before Easter,” Comer said.
Turnbo urged patience and cautioned residents not to get their hopes too high or move too quickly back to normal activity, referencing the flu epidemic of 1918 as a case study in what can go wrong if protective measures aren’t followed for long enough.
“If you keep the water on the fire … it keeps the fire under control,” he said.
“If we take the water away, this thing will flare up.”
Turnbo also told callers that social distancing is still one of the most significant safeguards against spreading the virus, assuring them that more testing is on the way. He urged those displaying even mild symptoms to self-isolate.
Though Comer pledged to support the relief bill, he cautioned against relying too much on similar measures.
“This is 100% deficit spending. We cannot continue to operate in deficits like this,” he said, ending the call by encouraging anyone dealing with issues under the federal government’s purview to contact his office with their concerns.
“I’m going to continue to fight for the people in my congressional district and the businesses that are suffering,” he said.
