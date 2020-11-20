WASHINGTON — First District U.S. Rep James Comer has been selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to serve on the conference committee for the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The yearly NDAA funds United States military operations, and the conference committee will negotiate a spending bill for the coming year that resolves differences between the House and Senate.
In his position on the conference committee, Comer will play a role in shaping national defense policy, providing pay raises for troops and ensuring that Fort Campbell military base receives critical funding for improvements to base operations.
“The NDAA is an extremely impactful piece of legislation to our soldiers and national defense readiness,” Comer (R-Tompkinsville) said. “I’m honored to serve as a voice for Fort Campbell and the service members of the 1st District and look forward to working toward a final bill which prioritizes America’s national security.”
The conference committee, which includes members of both the House and Senate, held a preliminary meeting this week and will continue to meet throughout the end of 2020 to complete a final defense spending bill.
