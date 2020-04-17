U.S. Rep. James Comer told a telephone town hall audience Thursday he believes Kentucky should be among the states ready to open for business in the next couple of weeks.
The 1st Congressional District representative was joined by fellow Republican and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the call to constituents. Several issues were discussed related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comer also answered questions from listeners about their concerns caused by the coronavirus and its impact on their lives.
A caller from Cumberland County asked whether there was a list of states that might be “opened up” early and if Kentucky was on that list.
“Right now, that list will be determined in communication between the White House and the governor,” Comer said. “I haven’t spoken directly to our governor about this, but if you’re asking my opinion I think Kentucky should be on that list.
“There are certain states where the outbreak has been worse, states like New York, Washington, Louisiana. But we’ve been blessed in Kentucky for whatever reason, maybe because we’ve observed social distancing, maybe because we’re a rural state.”
In answering a business-related question later in the town hall, he addressed the issue further.
“I’m ready (for the state) to get back to work. I’m ready for businesses to open back up and in Kentucky, hopefully that will happen in the next two weeks,” he said.
“If it’s longer than the first week of May, then something’s wrong because I think we can wear masks. I think that we can have hand sanitizer in businesses, protective equipment in businesses.
“I think that we know what to do to protect ourselves, and business owners want to protect employees. I think we’re ready to get this thing opened back up again.”
Comer also said he believed China should be held accountable for its actions regarding how it communicated with the rest of the world during the early outbreak of the coronavirus.
The congressman answered questions on stimulus checks; businesses considered essential and non-essential; the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act; and one from a seventh-grader wondering if schools would be closed for the rest of the school year.
“Even though we’re going to do everything we can to get the economy back open and people’s lives back to this new normal, it breaks my heart to say I don’t think school will be back anywhere this school year,” Comer said. “But I am going to do everything in my ability to say that we start school back this August.”
Cameron spoke about his office’s efforts to combat scams springing from concern over the coronavirus.
“This office is working hard every day to protect Kentuckians from those who attempt to illegally profit from consumers during this pandemic, from folks that are engaging in fraud, scams or price-gouging,” the attorney general said.
He advised anyone who thinks they may be a target of a scam to contact his office’s consumer protection hotline, 888-432-9257.
“If you receive a call, email or mail solicitation for any products claiming to cure or prevent COVID-19, I urge you to check the source of the information and only take advice regarding COVID-19 treatments from a trusted health care professional.”
He also urged being cautious of unsolicited requests for a Medicaid number or payment for a COVID-19 test.
“Remember that a licensed health care provider should be involved in decisions regarding testing,” Cameron said.
