Based on his voting record, U.S. Rep. James Comer has been recognized for conservative excellence by the American Conservative Union Foundation.
The Republican congressman, who represents Kentucky’s 1st District, is the recipient of the foundation’s “award for conservative excellence.”
Comer received a 90% rating for his voting record in support of conservative issues, according to the ACUF’s center for legislative accountability.
“I am honored to be recognized for my work to advance conservative values in Congress,” Comer said.
“Moving forward, it is critically important for Congress to work with President Trump to create jobs through conservative economic policies, fend off attacks on our constitutional freedoms and steadfastly defend the Second Amendment and religious liberty.”
