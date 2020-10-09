Columbus did not find a shorter route to India and all of its spices, but what he did find was much more valuable. Of the over 30,000 edible plants in the world, six of the edibles he found provide 66% of the world’s crop production.
Monday, we will celebrate Columbus’ discovery of a new world, people and edible plants. What would restaurants do today without French fries? What is a burger without them and tomato? A movie without popcorn? Or jack-o’-lantern without pumpkins or pumpkin pie to celebrate Thanksgiving?
The first Thanksgiving menu included many of the native vegetables that we now take for granted.
It included beans, corn and squash that was grown together and known as Three Sisters. It is a great way to teach children how to grow vegetables. The vegetables planted together enrich the soil (beans), provide support (corn stalk) and consecutive vegetables (squash into the late fall), and provide a balanced meal. For more information go to: nativeseeds.org, Three Sisters blog.
North America pecans, black walnut, and hickory trees provided wonderful desserts as well as shade trees. Native grapes will never rival the finer grapes, as they have a stronger more tannic flavor. Fox has a musky but not overpowering flavor, and Norton is said to be reminiscent of cherries and still is grown in Missouri.
Other fruits include blueberry, cherry, crabapple, pineapple and strawberry.
Initially, peanuts were eaten as a roasted nut, and ground into a meal. Today it is found in a myriad of foods and other products. What child was not reared on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?
Among my favored vegetables/fruits are sweet potato, artichoke and avocado. Sweet potatoes are sweet, nutritious and colorful — red, yellow and purple pulp. African native yam is starchy, has rough skin and white pulp. By law, a can stating “yam” also must be labeled “sweet potato” if that is its content.
Columbus did find spices, though not what he expected. They included, bell peppers, cubana peppers and a host of other spices and herbs.
The above is just a short list of wonderful plants he found.
THINGS TO DO
“Even if everything is left undone, everyone must make time to sit still and watch the leaves turn.” — Elizabeth Lawrence, Southern gardener and gardening writer.
Garden — Start forcing Paper White daffodils in soil or water so that the root plate just touches water. Place in a cool south window. Once roots start to grow, reduce the amount of water. It’s a great holiday gift. Bulbs are available locally and at vanengelen.com, 860-567-8734.
Lawn — Mow liriope that is grown as a ground cover. Liriope, grown as an edging plant, may be cut back in March or allowed to die back naturally. Either way, it takes a month for new shoots to replace the old. Rake or mow leaves. Switch mower blade to a mulching blade. Edge beds. Gather fallen walnuts, pecans, buckeyes and other nuts before mowing. They can become projectiles when mowed. Gather branches, toys and tools from the yard before mowing, as they also can be dangerous projectiles and harm children, as well as damage the mower.
Vegetables — Selecting the best pumpkin for eating, decorations or carving is simple. Just as with watermelons, thump the side. Listen for a deep, hollow sound. Great pumpkin recipes can be found at pumpkinnook.com/cookbook.htm.
EVENTS
Today through mid-month: Elk Bugling (Elk and Bison Prairie), Land Between the Lakes. For more information on this and other activities, visit landbetweenthelakes.com or phone 800-525-7077.
Oct. 14: “Foodie Fun and Decorating with Herbs,” Missouri Botanic Garden, St. Louis, 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday. Register by Oct. 13, at missouribotanicgarden.org. For more information, phone 314-577-5100.
Oct. 15-17: Smithsonian Food History Weekend.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
