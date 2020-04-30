Clymer proposes putting 'symbol of racial unity' on water tower

A pair of hands — one black, one white — clasped over an American flag below the words “United We Stand.”
That’s what McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer wants to welcome people to the area with, he said during a presentation to the Paducah Water Works board via Zoom on Monday evening.
Citing division in the community, region and country, Clymer proposed putting this symbol on the water tower off the westbound portion of Interstate 24, immediately opposite Arant Confederate Park in Reidland — where a Confederate flag flies alongside the highway.
“The Sons of Confederate Veterans insist in public that the flag has no racial message. That it is not a symbol of racism; that there is no anti-black, anti-African-American intention,” Clymer said during his presentation. “Many others … see it as a symbol of the historical white oppression of their ancestors, forced into slavery, and of continuing attempts to promote white supremacy.”
This project of Clymer’s is specifically geared toward addressing racial unity in the area.
“The debate, the pain, the divisiveness is ever-present, but surges with each occasion in which the flag is raised or a monument erected,” the judge-executive said. “We see that happening across our country and even in our neighboring communities.”
This all comes in the wake of a recent controversy in Marshall County, where a Confederate flag was posted in front of the county courthouse in recent weeks.
As an elected leader, the judge-executive feels that he should take a stance.
“I can no longer stand silent and still and allow the divisiveness to divide our community,” he added. “We are all neighbors in McCracken County.
“We must step forward and speak out with one voice and reject any message of racial discord.”
The funds to place the symbol on the tower, Clymer said, could be raised from the community instead of using taxpayer dollars.
David Denton, the attorney for the PWW board, weighed in on the subject during the meeting. He saw no issues with the symbol itself but urged caution on the board’s part and recommended the board get the City of Paducah’s permission, as the PWW is a municipally owned utility.
“PPW is a department of the city, as a result all of the property we have is owned by the City of Paducah,” Denton explained. “The Paducah Water mission as we all know it to be is provide safe and potable water to our customers in and around the area.
“I think we have to stick with that mission and at least give the owner of the property (the city) notice of what you’re doing … and get permission.”
Clymer said that he had spoken with Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless prior to giving his presentation.
“I think the goal of demonstrating to the world that we are committed to working as a community in being united is absolutely right on target,” Harless told the Sun later Wednesday evening. “I am interested in working together around some message on unity. I want to make sure that it is representative of all of our community.”
Clymer said that he is open to a “similar design” during his presentation, so Harless hopes that they can work toward a compromise. The design of this symbol is a sticking point for her. She wants to be sure that it is as inclusive as possible by working with groups that promote diversity around the community — like the NAACP and the Racial Unity Group — to get feedback and create something that is “representative of all people in Paducah.”
The judge-executive is confident that the community will step up with the funds to get the project done and hopes to get the symbol in place by Aug. 8 — the date of Paducah’s Emancipation Day.
Harless is hesitant to move quickly on what could be a $25,000 community-funded project. She wants everyone to be in the picture.
“A lot of details have to be fleshed out before we can start committing to dates,” the mayor said.
The PWW board is expected to speak with Harless regarding Clymer’s proposal sometime in the near future.
Toward the end of his presentation, Clymer stressed the importance of his proposal and what it could mean for the area.
“The time is right, the position of the tower is right, the message is right. I ask this board to do right. We, as an entire community, an entire region, will be better for it.”
