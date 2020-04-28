COVID-19 continues to cause financial distress locally as the McCracken County Fiscal Court begins to prepare the budget for its next fiscal year.
With the court’s first budget workshop set for today, McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer told the Sun that he feels “very bad” about the county’s prospects moving into the planning phase.
“The question is, when budgeting, what’s your revenue going to be and what are your expenses going to be,” Clymer said. “We have some rough idea of our expenses, but with COVID-19 it’s become extremely difficult to figure out how much less revenue we’re going to have.”
Though the court added two new revenue sources in the past year — reinstating an inventory tax in September 2019 and, for the first time, voting to levy an insurance premium tax in February — Clymer still thinks the hit from COVID-19 to the county will be hard.
“I don’t believe the two new revenue sources are going to anywhere near offset our losses for the COVID-19 crisis. Thank God that we did enact those two taxes or we really would be in a terrible situation,” the judge-executive said. “It’ll definitely soften the blow, we just don’t know to what extent.
“We’ll likely still come out in the hole in the end.”
One of Clymer’s biggest concerns is taking care of the county’s employees, whom he would like to be able to give a cost of living adjustment. With that in mind, Clymer plans to take a conservative tack in the budgetary process.
“We’re going to go into it with the idea of figuring out the best thing that we can do. We don’t want to lay off people,” he said. “It’s a matter of doing our best to try and guess what our revenue will be — we know it will be much less.”
This all comes just weeks after the City of Paducah projected its own multimillion dollar shortfall due to the COVID-19 crisis. As for how much the potential shortfall could be, Clymer was hesitant to take a guess with all of the unknowns at play but does believe the shortfall will be larger than last year’s $890,000 deficit.
“(It’s) extremely difficult to forecast what’s going to happen,” Clymer said. “On the revenue side, it’s just kind of a wild guess.
“We don’t know how much longer we’re going to be in this state, we don’t know what the damage is to-date and we don’t know what it will be when it’s over with.”
There wasn’t much action during the fiscal court’s Monday evening meeting, which took place live via Zoom:
• A “Vehicle Take Home Policy” was added to the county’s administrative code to outline rules surrounding the use of county vehicles.
• Funds in the amount of $525,868.75 were transferred to the City of Paducah for bond payments on the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center and Carson Center. These were taken from the Transient Room Tax escrow fund.
• The county paid the city $52,071.07 for its share of the Genova facility general obligation refunding bond series.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is May 11.
Today’s budget workshop will take place at 10 a.m. and will be live broadcast on the fiscal court’s YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.