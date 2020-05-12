McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer continued his push to put a symbol of racial unity on a Paducah Water Works water tower during Monday night’s fiscal court meeting.
Proposed to the PWW board on April 28, Clymer’s idea is to place this symbol across the highway from Arant Confederate Park, where a Confederate flag flies visible from Interstate 24.
An order passed unanimously by the court approved the creation of a bank account to place funds donated by the public for this effort. Clymer had been adamant that no taxpayer’s dollars be used for the initiative.
“I think we’re well on our way to getting it done,” he told the other members of the court Monday. “We’ve already — unsolicited — got a couple thousand dollars that have come in, and we need a place to park that money.”
The overall scale and cost of the project is yet to be determined. It’s possible that it could involve painting a design on the tower or printing one on a vinyl banner and affixing that to the tower.
Clymer told the Sun that at least $2,000 has been pledged at this point.
The design was the sticking point for Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless. The mayor and the other members of the Paducah City Commission will be the ultimate deciders on the project because of PWW’s status as a municipally owned utility.
Clymer believes he has landed on a “strong” design and hopes to present his design and plan to the commission in the near future. If the city commission approves his plans, the PWW board’s approval will still be required to move forward.
In other fiscal court happenings, the court approved the first reading of an ordinance issuing a bond anticipation note for $600,000 on behalf of the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission.
These funds will be used to pay for the sports courts being bought for use in the Paducah-McCracken County Convention Center. In effect, this is a short term loan.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle explained that the note would eventually be rolled into a general obligation note with a larger sports tourism project in the future to be paid with transient room tax dollars.
Commissioner Bill Bartleman wanted to establish an interlocal agreement between the court and the tourism commission committing to their paying back the note using those transient tax dollars.
The judge-executive pushed back on Bartleman’s worry that the court could be left “holding the bag” by the sport tourism commission, which was formed to enrich the area’s sports tourism draw.
“I guess I’m not a wartime consigliere,” Clymer said, referencing “The Godfather.”
“I just think that we’re all on board in this thing. We’ve got people that are doing a hell of a lot of work for us at no cost because they believe they’re helping us,” he continued. “If I were one of them, I guess I would be concerned that I needed to be held in check and sign off on something that says I’m going to do what I (already) agreed to do.”
Ultimately, the fiscal court decided that it had a level of cultural commitment with the commission and it would not move toward forming an interlocal agreement at this time.
Late in the meeting, Commissioner Eddie Jones proposed contributing $75,000 to the McCracken County Community Scholarship Program to be paid to Paducah Junior College Inc., about $50,000 less than its typical annual contribution. Jones stated his commitment to keeping the county as “anchor” within the program moving forward though it is unable to give the full amount this year, as he believes it to be one of the best economic development efforts in the county’s tool belt.
“We’ve been backing this for a long time, and I don’t think now is the time to sway away from it,” Commissioner Jeff Parker added.
Jones’ proposal passed unanimously.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court is scheduled for May 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.