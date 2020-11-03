SMITHLAND — County clerks spent Monday responding to voter questions ahead of Election Day.
Larry McGregor was voting at the Livingston County clerk’s office to beat today’s expected crowd.
“Everyone should come out and vote,” McGregor said. “So that we can share our responsibilities and our rights to get the right person into the office.”
McGregor said he found out information about voting from different sources.
“Social media probably being the most,” McGregor said. “Then you have the clerk’s office has been real good as far as getting information out to you. And then basically on TV also you can get information.”
County Clerk Sonya Williams said voters were calling to confirm if they’re registered to vote, as well as about voting hours and polling locations.
“No question is stupid,” Williams said. “You know it’s our job. That’s why we’re here. We’re just tickled that we know the answer. They can call anytime they want to and we’ll be glad to answer their question.”
Williams said your local county clerk can confirm voter registration or you can check online. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Livingston County voting locations are at North and South Livingston elementary schools.
Williams said Monday that out of nearly 800 mail-in ballots, they were waiting on 73. Mail-in ballots must be in the drop box by 6 p.m. today or postmarked by Nov. 3.
Williams said Kentucky clerks must turn in the official election results by 11 a.m. (CST) Friday.
Masks are encouraged at the polling location. They will provide a mask if you don’t have one.
