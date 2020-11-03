The McCracken County clerk anticipates a smooth voting experience on Election Day, which will feature more locations and more resources to help people cast their ballots.
Early in-person voting has been taking place inside the voter registration office in the basement of the McCracken County Courthouse. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said on Election Day, there will be a lot more voting booths set up — about 20 in all. They will be lined up in the hallway near the voter registration office.
People who vote at the courthouse today are required to wear masks and bring their IDs. They would first check in at the county clerk’s office before following the signs and taking their ballots to the booths in the hallway. Once they are done voting, they would take their ballots to the voter registration office to be scanned.
Griggs expects the line to move faster today because her staff will be able to focus solely on election work.
“I don’t really anticipate the line being like it has been for early voting. Of course, we never know,” Griggs said. “With the courthouse being closed, I will be able to use all of my staff to vote people. That’s all we’ll be doing (today) is voting. So we’ll have more people available that will get voters checked in faster. So like I said, hopefully, the wait won’t be as long.”
Although the courthouse will be the so-called supercenter where any McCracken County resident can vote today, there will also be 11 other voting locations available in the county. Visit mccrackencountyky.gov/2020-general- election-information to see where to vote based on your precinct. Masks are suggested at those locations.
Regardless of location, doors will open at 6 a.m. today and close at 6 p.m. As long as an individual is in line by 6 p.m., the person would be allowed to vote.
“There will be somebody that will go outside and get in line behind the last person, so that we’ll know who was last in line at 6 o’clock,” Griggs explained.
Griggs said the primary election went incredibly well, so she anticipates something similar for Election Day.
“I’ll have more staff available to answer phone calls and that sort of thing,” she said. “So I’m thinking it’s going to go pretty smooth.”
In addition to in-person voting today, the absentee ballot drop box will remain in front of the courthouse until 6 p.m. today.
