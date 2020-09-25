West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Clemens Fine Arts Center opens the 2020-21 season with its inaugural virtual concert series Stage Sessions, featuring local singer-songwriters and regional favorites presenting music and original theatrical performances. The eclectic series begins Oct. 3 and runs through November.
Stage Sessions presentations are free to watch online in the comfort of home. The series can be accessed from artsinfocus.org and will feature the following artists whose performances viewers can enjoy on the dates listed. Details for each artist will also be shared on the webpage.
• Fate McAfee, Oct. 3.
• Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin, Oct. 10.
• Daniel Morrow, Oct. 10.
• Brenda J-Yazd, Oct. 24.
• The Cuttin’ Jessie’s, Oct. 24.
• Pep Talk, Nov. 7.
• JD Wilkes, Nov. 28.
“During this COVID-19 pandemic while we have been closed to the public, we’ve been experimenting with new ways to do what we do — produce exhibitions, programs, events, community art and music partnerships, and artist opportunities — and we’re are excited to announce our new online series,” said Todd Birdsong, CFAC director. “We are hoping beyond hope to be producing live performing arts events by next February; we all need the camaraderie and the entertainment.”
Birdsong said the financial loss to artists, producers and venues is tremendous. He said through the early closures and eventual cancellation of events due to the pandemic, the CFAC has made the transition from live events to online programming in order to keep bringing quality, enjoyable programming to the community and region.
“We are continuing to showcase artists from the series you enjoy while celebrating the local and regional creative performers that make their home here,” Birdsong said. “We’re missing the anticipation, excitement and multiple events that accompany our annual performing arts season. For many reasons, we’re sad for the loss, so we decided to produce something similar to replace it. Enjoy!”
For more information about Stage Sessions, contact Birdsong at todd.birdsong@kctcs.edu.
