The city of Paducah intends to help downtown restaurants with outdoor dining space as the May 22 reopening date nears for Gov. Andy Beshear’s phased Healthy at Work plan.
Under state guidelines, Kentucky restaurants can reopen dining rooms and operate at a 33% capacity inside, in addition to unlimited outdoor seating with social distancing. It’s part of Phase 2 for Healthy at Work, designed to reopen the state’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During Tuesday’s virtual meeting, the city commission approved a municipal order that authorizes City Manager Jim Arndt to enact temporary street closures and parking space vacations in the downtown area. It’s to assist restaurants with expanding their outside seating.
“Our downtown restaurants are so eager to get reopened and get going,” said Commissioner Richard Abraham, serving as Mayor Pro Tem.
“And with the restraints obviously on the inside, anything we can do to help those guys open it up (and) get as many people out there to taste the wonderful food they’ve missed serving, I think it’s a great thing. It’s a great idea to do that.”
The specific street closures, along with dates and hours, haven’t been determined yet, according to the city. However, Arndt told The Sun the city is looking at the Market House Square area and along Broadway.
During the meeting, Arndt sought feedback from commissioners, explaining the city is looking at different days for the closures. He also reported that Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt has been contacting downtown restaurants to find out their needs.
Commissioner Brenda McElroy said she thinks what restaurants want is “paramount” and she’s all for what they think will be helpful.
“We need to really encourage people to get down there and eat,” McElroy said. “I think that we have a lot of space down there in the Market Street area, at the foot of Broadway where we can space tables, so the people could still be safe and being outside is definitely a benefit. It’s a great time of year for this too, if we can keep the rain away.”
Commissioner Sandra Wilson, who is the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president, also voiced support for restaurants and thinks the city will have to be cautious of following state guidelines.
“They are supposed to be coming out with the restaurant guidelines soon,” she said. “I know that they have said unlimited seating (outside), but we will have to look at that as soon as that comes in.
“I do firmly believe we’ve got to support the restaurants and give them extra space outside, so I support closing the streets. I think we just have to use caution with how we do that and I’m sure the staff will be working on that.”
The municipal order is another measure by the city aimed to help local businesses, such as its Small Business Relief Fund to distribute $2,000 grants to eligible applicants.
On March 31, the city also approved a 50% reduction in solid waste collection fees for commercial accounts during April and May, postponed its filing deadline for business license tax to July 15 and waived a renewal requirement for taxicab licenses until July 1.
In other business, the city commission:
• Approved a $299,726.50 contract with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers for the South 24th Street bridge rehab project. The project involves replacing the aging, damaged bridge’s deck and making the structure wider to allow for sidewalks. The construction work is planned to occur from July to August. FEMA obligated $192,000 in funds for the project, while the state provides $30,721. The total estimated cost is roughly $338,000, including design and construction.
• Authorized a grant application for the Paducah Fire Department, which seeks $17,818.95 in grant funding through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a fire extinguisher training system and equipment. No local match is required.
