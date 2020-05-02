The city of Paducah temporarily suspended a $1.1 million design contract for the indoor recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.
City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun he made the decision Thursday, after receiving input from elected officials, to suspend the city’s contract with Nashville-based Lose Design for 88 days.
It will delay the overall project timeline, as Arndt reports construction could be pushed back to January or February 2021, instead of an estimated fall 2020 start. A decision for the project’s management company was also put on hold.
Lose Design is about 50% through on construction documents for the approximately 61,000 square-foot project, Arndt said, while the city has already paid a “ballpark” amount of $200,000 on the agreement. The contract for design and construction management services was approved by officials in August 2019.
“I wanted to do 88 days,” he said. “We could do it to 90 in the agreement without having any type of jeopardy, of having a cancellation of the agreement by Lose, so we did 88 days. That brings us, basically, to a Monday in late July to (resume) the process.”
The payments, once resumed, will come from $20 million in bonds, which were sold in January to fund construction for the project.
In the meantime, the city will start a “community focused approach” for raising funds to help with the project’s estimated operational losses, along with identifying naming rights and finding a long-term tenant for lease space within the facility.
The city also plans to update its five-year operating pro forma with The Sports Facilities Advisory, in order to see what new numbers are after the pandemic and to make an “educated decision” on what operational losses would be.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said there are a lot of economists and people projecting what the economy is going to look like, but no one knows for certain, so the more time city officials have to see how things play out, the better off the city is.
“I think it is a wise move for us to just push pause for a minute and make sure that we truly understand what the impact on the city’s budget is going to be, to help our small businesses get through this time, to help our citizens get through this time,” Harless said. “And our focus has been on the COVID-19 pandemic and it needs to remain that way for the foreseeable future.”
“Pushing pause gives us an opportunity to say, ‘OK, no more expenses on this project right now,’ but it also gives us a chance to really say, ‘OK what needs to happen,’ in order for that project to be successful should the city’s finances come back around and it looks like we can afford this project.”
She also addressed the city’s bonds on the project, explaining that payments are going to be due regardless of what the city does.
“We need to be thinking about, and I think this will be a good thing to be thinking about after the 88 days, the usage of those bonds,” she said.
“Right now, where we stand, we don’t have any indication that we’re going to have a significant gap in our revenue and our expenses. I think the city finance team is being very wise in the way that they are adjusting our budget and then, as we go into fiscal year 2021, we will be monitoring that situation on a very regular basis to make sure we truly understand what the facts are.”
City Commission weighs inCommissioners Gerald Watkins, Sandra Wilson, Brenda McElroy and Richard Abraham also spoke to The Sun about the suspended contract. Watkins, Wilson and McElroy supported the decision, while Abraham doesn’t support it.
“My choice would be to suspend the whole thing because, now keep in mind, prior to this pandemic that we’re in, using the numbers from the design firm, using the pro forma numbers, that was based on an economy that was humming,” Abraham said. “... Even with that, they estimated that the center would run at a deficit of over $800,000 for four to five years.”
He said 30 million people are out of work, federal and state budgets are “pressed,” and he believes it’ll be more challenging now for Friends of the Parks to raise money for its $10 million goal (over five years), to assist with the project.
Abraham added that he asked the city manager to find out steps for changing direction of the $20 millions in bonds, which he thinks could help hold the city over.
The biggest reason for Watkins is the pandemic.
“It just didn’t seem appropriate, even though the bonds have been sold, the money’s available, it’s not coming out of the general fund and it’s a great interest rate ... 2.55% interest for 20 years,” he said. “Some members of the public felt like it was inappropriate and I think so, too. Our highest priority right now is to help small businesses and help the citizens of Paducah to get through this pandemic as safely and as quickly as we can.”
Wilson explained that with “everything going on,” the city needed to reevaluate the contract. The economy, she noted, was different in 2019 and things have changed.
“At this point, with our businesses closed and just the uncertainty, we just felt like this was a time for them to lift the pencil for right now and then we’ll evaluate moving forward later,” she said.
In her remarks, McElroy said she thinks the city is doing exactly what it needs to be doing.
“I think it’s a wonderful project, but unfortunately, we find ourselves in a crisis right now and we don’t know whether this recession grid is going to be that ‘deep V’ and we’re going to bounce right back out — of which, we all hope and pray is what happens, or if we’re going to go down and plateau for a bit, so I think we have to be thoughtful here and kind of let things settle down and see where we are financially from the city’s point of view.”
