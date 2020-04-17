The city of Paducah tightened its belt in anticipation of a multi-million dollar budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on local businesses and revenues.
City Manager Jim Arndt reported the city is taking multiple steps to make sure it’s financially sound heading out of the current fiscal year and into the next.
It implemented a hiring freeze last week, stopped merit increases and other measures to prepare for the expected financial impact, such as not starting projects, not having departments make “non-essential” purchases and not applying for grants that require local matching funds.
“The city finance team (and) the city manager’s office, we’ve been working basically every day, since the middle of last week, on what the impact of COVID-19 and the social distancing, the business closures and the restrictions placed on our local businesses are going to have on our revenue streams coming in for our fourth quarter,” Arndt said.
The exact financial impact isn’t known yet, but the city projects to have a “pretty significant” reduction in local revenue. There could be an estimated $2.8 million shortfall for Fiscal Year 2020’s fourth quarter and an estimated $5 million shortfall in Fiscal Year 2021. The city is already in its budget season and that continues through June.
“We’re anticipating ... we’ll collect $2.1 million less in payroll taxes than we anticipated when we budgeted for FY20 a year ago and then we’ll receive about $700,000 less in business license revenue than we estimated a year ago when we did the original budget,” he said.
Arndt said the city hopes it’s wrong and the economy bounces back quickly. It can go “conservative” with budget expectations and later review and adjust as necessary. The city is also looking into possible federal grant funds that could help.
“What we’re trying to do is kind of take control of our expenditures and freeze them in place, so basically what I’ve asked the leadership team to do for all departments is, ‘Do not make any more non-essential purchases,’ ” he said.
“If a project is not underway, do not begin it. Do not start it. If it is underway, then fine, they can continue it, but the whole notion is (to) take a snapshot in time. ‘Where are we at now? Let’s freeze it place,’ so we can get a better handle on our expenditures as we wrap up Fiscal Year ‘20, which we still have two weeks in April and then all of May and all of June.”
Mayor Brandi Harless told The Sun that she sees the city’s actions as preventative, reiterating it won’t know the “true impact” on revenue until the current fiscal year’s fourth quarter ends.
“That’s when we’ll truly understand what the impact has been on this quarter, so everything we’ve been doing now is all preventative,” she said. “They are things that we can undo. They are things we can turn back, but for now, it’s about putting the brakes on the spending, so that we can make sure that we are saving those funds, as we try to figure out what the true impact really is on the city budget.”
One of the budget-related changes is Noble Park Pool’s closure for the summer, which the city announced Monday. The pool cost about $130,000 to operate last year and drew in about $67,000 in revenue, Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson said. It attracted about 12,600 visitors in 2019.
The pool’s closure is due to public health concerns and the budget situation. There’s costs and preparation required for pool staffing, certifications, chemicals and equipment, while Arndt said the best case scenario is opening in July and closing in August.
However, closures for Robert Coleman Sprayground and the splash pad at Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park could be re-evaluated later this summer if the COVID-19 situation improves. Splash pads aren’t as expensive for the budget as the pool because of staffing, Arndt said.
The economic impact from COVID-19 also casts uncertainty on project timelines and planning, including the multi-million dollar indoor recreation/aquatic center in Noble Park. It’s still under design.
Arndt said the city pushed a decision on the facility’s management company off until officials can meet back in public as a city commission, referring to how the city isn’t meeting in-person due to social distancing efforts. Five management firms submitted proposals this year for the recreation/aquatic center.
“It really depends on when we can meet again as a group and then making sure we’re prepared for that,” he said, regarding delays. “What we really want to do is make sure that we re-evaluate that (five-year operating) pro forma to make sure it still makes sense and, not knowing what the economy is going to look like, we’re just going to make sure we make the right decision.”
