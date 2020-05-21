The city of Paducah is adding outdoor amenities like certain parks and expanded downtown dining options to reopenings Friday, as it continues trying to restart the economy while controlling the spread of COVID-19.
On the heels of Wednesday’s reopening of retail establishments under Gov. Andy Beshear’s Healthy at Work initiative, restaurants can reopen Friday with limited indoor dining capacity.
Also on Friday, the city will reopen Stuart Nelson Dog Park from 8-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m.; the Noble Park tennis courts from 7-10:30 a.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m.; and the skatepark at Noble Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, the east and west sides of Market Square will be closed to vehicle traffic until 8 a.m. Monday to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“It’s been a tough few months,” Mayor Brandi Harless said. “I am thankful we are starting to see the reopening of retail and restaurants. We can both reduce the spread of COVID-19 and open our economy if we are all thoughtful and stay within the public health guidelines.
“I look forward to sharing more of these reopening announcements and positive local economic signs.”
The city has provided approximately 25 picnic tables designated for specific restaurants that will be placed along the public parking areas for expanded seating.
Weekend traffic closures will continue until further notice.
The parks and recreation department has also returned a picnic table to each pavilion in the parks.
Residents are reminded to limit public gatherings to no more than 10 people, as outlined in the govenor’s guidelines.
City parks will continue to close daily at sunset.
Independence Park will remain closed until further notice. In addition, the public restrooms downtown on Jefferson Street will be open until 9 p.m.
City Manager Jim Arndt said the city is pleased to announce the reopenings in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The reopenings are “steps in the right direction of rebuilding our economy and our in-person social lives,” Arndt said.
“However, social distancing is still in place. Please respect each other, use social distancing etiquette, and be kind to our police officers and park rangers as they work to keep everyone safe.”
