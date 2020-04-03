The City of Paducah Public Works Department and Paducah Main Street have begun beautifying downtown Paducah for the spring, the city announced Thursday.
“The goal is to create a comprehensive and consistent downtown landscaping plan that looks beautiful during all of our seasons,” said Public Works Director Chris Yarber. “Furthermore, we will be pruning some of the trees to improve their health and vitality.”
Crews are removing dead plantings, weeds, overgrowth and mulch in the following areas:
• Broadway from Water to Seventh Street.
• Kentucky Avenue from Water to Third Street.
• Jefferson Street from Water to Third Street.
• North Second Street from Broadway to Madison Street.
• Market House Square.
• Gazebo parking lot.
“Several of our downtown business owners have done an incredible job of beautifying the spaces in front of their stores,” Yarber added. “Plus, we have Adopt-a-Spot locations that are in great condition.
“I want to work with the merchants who have invested in their landscaping to incorporate it with the new plantings.”
Yarber is inviting any interested businesses to reach out to him at 270-444-8511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.