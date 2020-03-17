The city of Paducah’s strategic plan, called “Our Paducah,” was updated following a planning retreat by elected officials in January, when they reviewed community priorities and initiatives.
The strategic plan lists 18 “What’s Important Now” action items.
Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen presented an overview of proposed updates for the strategic plan at last week’s city commission meeting. The strategic plan remains divided into four categories: growth, community, engagement and culture. It’s expected to be up for adoption in April.
“What we did this year is we held the retreat with the commissioners in January and we went over kind of our accomplishments from the prior year and then looked at what they’re hoping to accomplish this year,” Smolen told The Sun.
“And, of course, several of them are similar, but there are a few new ones. What we really look for is direction from the board on what their big goals are for the community.”
The plan previously had 69 action items and 15 were considered WIN initiatives, or the highest priority. It now offers 37 action items and 18 are WIN initiatives, in addition to categories of “What’s Important Later” and “Continuous Improvement.”
WIN initiatives range from implementing a Tax Increment Finance district in downtown Paducah and “stormwater utility maintenance and mitigation” to implementing measures for recruiting and retaining quality city employees and “adopt and implement alternative 911 revenue source through a partnership with the county and upgrade the countywide system.”
“We’re really focusing hard on our recruitment efforts and how we retain our employees, especially with the public pension system changing — we really need to look at modernizing our retention efforts and not just relying on a public pension,” Smolen said.
The stormwater issue as a WIN initiative is also a change, as it had previously been listed as a high priority.
“We didn’t focus on just the creation of finding a revenue source,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “We focused on the performance of projects for stormwater and moved that up to a WIN initiative, so it’s not just about finding money for it — it’s actually prioritizing with the money we have to complete projects.”
WIL initiatives include downsizing the city’s ownership in facilities, pursuing national recreation and parks association department accreditation and implementing a city-wide branding campaign.
Meanwhile, the Continuous Improvement category features items that focus on improving street conditions, new zoning regulations, energy efficiency within city facilities and street lights and several others, such as “create and sustain a customer-centric culture aligned with our organizational values.”
“We put a significant emphasis on customer experience this past year and so that’s a ‘Continuous Improvement’ because we feel like we’ve made some significant advancements and we don’t want to lose sight of that,” Smolen said.
Arndt also described the strategic plan as a living, working document, where the city takes the elected officials’ vision and puts it into action. What’s in the plan is a “direct response” to what they want done, Arndt said.
“It’s not just on paper,” he said. “We’re actually doing it. Basically, what we do is we work on this throughout the year. We hold our leadership team members accountable for accomplishing this vision and we report on it monthly and/or quarterly depending upon the priority.”
