The city of Paducah is paying more than $53,000 for repairs on a Broadway building next to the former Kresge building site, as the vacant lot is worked on following its early 2019 demolition.
Earlier this month, Paducah city officials approved an emergency ordinance to provide immediate repairs to the west wall of 314 Broadway, adjacent to the Kresge building site at 318 Broadway.
The Broadway building has damage related to recent removal of the adjoined east wall of the former Kresge building. It includes the building’s parapet, which fell due to a weather event, according to city documents.
Contracts for masonry and roofing repairs were signed this week for $42,242 and $11,240, respectively. The city will pay an additional $3,000 sum, in lieu of filling the Broadway building’s third-story windows with brick.
“We’re basically restoring that wall to make the current building property whole for damages that were done during the demolition process and also the storm-related event,” City Manager Jim Arndt said. “Then, of course, we’ve already stabilized the ground, which is good for the next developer to utilize. We’re trucking right along.”
Jay Campbell, an investor in 314 Broadway, told The Sun he’s glad the project is almost complete and it’s a shame the former Kresge building was lost. Campbell also said he’s glad to see the city handling its responsibilities.
The repair work is expected to start today.
Arndt said masonry repairs will be done first with roofing work done second. The city is trying to work with Regions Bank, located on the Kresge building site’s other side, to develop an “amicable solution” for both parties, regarding the other wall.
It’s the latest development related to the Kresge building site.
The city purchased the condemned property for less than $400 in fall 2018, as part of a foreclosure process and began demolition in February 2019. It issued a Request for Proposals, or RFP, in January for developments on the site, which is located within the planned Tax Increment Finance district.
However, no proposals were received before a March 31 deadline.
The city can tweak the RFP and release it on a future date or reach out individually to developers who may be interested, Arndt said.
“Our end goal was never to have an empty lot,” he said. “Our end goal is to have the lot developed with a good bid that really fit within the downtown community.”
Mayor Brandi Harless was “really hopeful” the RFP process would bring out people who want to be involved in downtown development. She thinks the RFP deadline falling during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the lack of responses.
“So, I look forward to opening that back up after the economy starts to come back out of where we are and, hopefully, we’ll get some more excitement and some more interest out of that,” she said.
Harless added she thinks there are creative ways to use the space until the city finds a developer for it, perhaps for outdoor events and activities.
