The city of Paducah announced Monday it’s monitoring developments with COVID-19, while the Paducah and McCracken County school districts issued letters detailing their own response efforts.
“The COVID-19 situation changes daily and I want the Paducah community to know that it is at the forefront of our internal conversations,” City Manager Jim Arndt said in a news release. “The safety of our citizens is our highest priority.”
The city is in communication with show organizers for the American Quilter’s Society’s QuiltWeek, set for April 22-25 in Paducah. As of Monday, AQS is proceeding as planned with the annual show.
Organizers and Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center management are taking precautions and plan to provide hand sanitizer.
“The safety of our guests and staff at the show remains our highest priority, and we are working with our partners at the show sites to ensure a safe environment for our community to convene,” according to a statement from AQS Executive Show Director Bonnie Browning, concerning planned shows in Paducah and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
“While the government has not suggested limiting domestic travel or imposing restrictions on international inbound travel beyond those already in place, this is clearly a rapidly evolving situation. AQS is closely monitoring the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and will fully comply with all official requirements.”
The city and other organizations participate in meetings organized by McCracken County Emergency Management Department, so up-to-date information can be shared. Kentucky Department of Public Health is also providing information for local health departments. Residents can find information about COVID-19 in Kentucky by visiting chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/pages/covid19.aspx.
Residents are invited to attend or watch Tuesday’s city commission meeting as Lindsey Cunningham, Purchase District Health Department epidemiologist, is expected to give an update. Meetings can be viewed through the city’s YouTube channel, paducahkygov.
As for Paducah and McCracken schools, Superintendents Donald Shively and Steve Carter both shared steps that will be taken regarding hygiene and cleaning.
“Our district is prepared to take all steps necessary to keep our students, staff and families safe, while recognizing the importance of letting facts, rather than fear, determine our actions,” Shively said.
Shively also reported the district will increase the frequency of cleaning “high traffic areas” and equipment as a preventative measure. It will also communicate directly with people if there are any cases of COVID-19 in the community or schools.
Carter said McCracken County schools are being proactive in cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, while principals and teachers will talk with students about the virus over the next several days.
“As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority,” Carter said. “We will continue to release information as needed to provide a safe environment for our staff and students.”
The city and both school districts listed preventative actions that can limit the spread of respiratory viruses, including:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects such as cell phone and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
