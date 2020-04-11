The city of Paducah has launched a website to help residents who are interested in remote learning opportunities.
The website — paducahremoteworkers.com — provides information about resumé writing, remote job opportunities, in-demand skills for remote jobs, and a virtual job fair.
“Remote working is a growing trend across the United States and the world,” Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“Many people in Paducah are without work or have seen a significant reduction in their wages. Because we live in a global economy with advanced communication technology, remote work can be a good option for those looking for employment during this time.”
The website also provides links to helpful tools to prepare for remote work and be competitive in the application process. A Virtual Job Fair will be held April 16, according to the mayor. Participants will need a Flexjobs membership to attend the job fair.
The website is a partnership among the city and Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah/McCracken County NAACP, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and West Kentucky Workforce Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.