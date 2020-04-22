The city of Paducah is launching a new, temporary service to provide wellness checks by phone for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several years ago, during the ice storm, the city’s police and fire departments went door-to-door in many areas checking on residents,” Mayor Brandi Harless said. “This pandemic is a bit different. The need for social distancing has caused us to rely on technology to check on each other rather than with in-person visits.
“I know that many churches and agencies, including the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center, are calling their congregations and participants. The city of Paducah wants to do our part to help.”
Local residents can submit applications into the city and receive daily or weekly phone calls from employees in Customer Experience or Administration departments through its COVID-19 Wellness Check Program. The checks are free and available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be daily phone calls during weekdays or once a week on Mondays.
The brief application can be found at paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information. It allows people to sign up for themselves or to sign a loved one up with their permission. Applicants can select a window of time to receive calls.
Lindsay Parish, who is city clerk and customer experience director, worked to coordinate the program’s application and the group of employees who can make dozens of phone calls per day, according to a city news release.
She called the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Center an “invaluable partner” when the city developed the program, as the senior center offers a similar program year-round for members.
“(Mayor Harless) wanted a way to kind of check in on some of our most vulnerable residents — people who might be feeling alone or isolated during this time,” Parish told The Sun. “So, we kind of started to workshop what that might look like. We came across pretty quickly that we don’t have a call list per se, but there would be a way to have people sign up to either get a call themselves or have us call a family member or a loved one.”
Parish emphasized the program is for everybody, explaining that residents can sign up if they’re feeling isolated or if they’re worried about finding and connecting with resources.
“Or if you just want someone to talk to during this time, that’s what we’re here for, and it’s a pretty straightforward application process and we will turn that around fairly quickly,” Parish said. “In less than three business days, you will start receiving a phone call from us.”
It’s a temporary program, but Parish noted no one knows exactly how long the COVID-19 pandemic will stretch out and the city wants to be available for as long as needed.
The city can already provide information about local resources at 270-444-8800 during normal business hours, if residents don’t need to receive calls through the wellness check program.
“It has gone very well,” she added. “I think that it’s been a help to the community so far, but this (wellness check program) is just one additional step that we are taking now, where if you need someone to talk to daily or weekly, we’ll give you a call.”
