The Greenway Trail’s next addition is already on the horizon for McCracken County residents.
The city of Paducah introduced an ordinance Tuesday for a $479,350.50 contract with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers, regarding its Greenway Trail Phase 5 project. The construction contract is set for an April 14 vote.
“It’s a wonderful project, and you certainly see it being used a lot right now,” Commissioner Brenda McElroy said.
The Phase 5 project plans to extend the Greenway Trail from Schultz Park, located by the riverfront, to Jefferson Street in downtown Paducah. The move comes after the city completed Phase 4 last year, celebrating its ribbon cutting in late October. Phase 4 connected the trail from Campbell Street, near the Schroeder Expo Center, to the Schultz Park area.
“I see the trail as a critical asset for the community,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
“The trail is available to all of our residents, all of our visitors, so basically it’s there for anybody who wants to use it. It’s a very great way to get physical exercise. It’s a very great way to passively enjoy nature and enjoy recreation.”
Arndt said he’s excited about it and the city wants to continue building on the Greenway Trail, which he expects to have multiple future phases, as the trail expands further in the community. The Phase 5 project also helps move the trail closer to the foot of Broadway.
It’s mainly funded with a Federal Highway Administration Transportation Enhancement Grant for $432,500, according to city meeting documents. It’s administered by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Office of Local Programs. The grant requires a 20% match from the city, which is funded through the Boyles Estate Trust.
If the city approves the contract, it’s a 150-calendar day project once the contractor receives notice to proceed, although Arndt acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic could have an impact on the timeline.
It joins another trail-related project that’s in the works, as the city recently approved a $274,121 contract with Adams Contracting, LLC, for the Bob Leeper Bridge project. The pedestrian bridge will be located just northwest of Stuart Nelson Park’s ball fields. It will go over Perkins Creek and connect the trail to McCracken County’s trail system.
