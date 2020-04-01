Starting today, small businesses that meet criteria can apply for a $2,000 grant from the city of Paducah, as elected officials passed measures Tuesday aimed at providing economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Paducah city commissioners, most of whom participating by videoconferencing, unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that features four elements, including a Small Business Relief Fund and 50% reduction in solid waste collection rates for commercial accounts during April and May.
It authorizes the city to appropriate $150,000 from various project funds to distribute for the relief fund program’s first round of applicants, which can be up to 75 eligible businesses. It also allows for up to $100,000 in matching funds for a second round of applicants at a later date.
“It’s fast-moving and the intent is to try to get money out into the businesses that need it the most to protect those businesses to make sure that we can keep them open,” City Manager Jim Arndt said.
The relief fund program is a partnership between the city, West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky, Arndt and Mayor Brandi Harless said.
“We are proposing to put $150,000 of city money into this first round,” Harless said. “We’re asking our community to step up and utilize the Community Foundation as a donation location.”
Harless reiterated that donations made through the Community Foundation will be matched up to $100,000 and she outlined the eligibility criteria.
“We could eventually leverage up to $350,000 to be able to give to our small businesses,” she said. “That is a big chunk of change for our community and for our small businesses and we should be very proud of being able to do that.”
She said a business must be categorized as a non-essential business type that was required to cease operations due to executive orders. It also must exist within city limits in a brick and mortar location, and have been open and operating before Jan. 1. Further, it employs 25 or fewer employees and it’s not a franchise or franchise-affiliate.
The application, which includes guidelines, is expected to be available starting 8 a.m. today at paducahky.gov/news/covid-19-resources-and-information. Applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. April 10. Funds must be used for expenses limited to rent, mortgage, payroll and utilities, according to the city.
The ordinance also postponed the filing deadline for business license tax to July 15 for calendar year filers, waives a renewal requirement for taxicab licenses until July 1 and established a 50% price reduction in solid waste collection fees for commercial rollouts and commercial dumpsters. The reduction applies to April and May, but Arndt can extend it for two more months if necessary.
Commissioners Gerald Watkins, Richard Abraham, Sandra Wilson and Brenda McElroy all voiced support for the ordinance.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the city of Paducah to step up and try to alleviate some of the suffering and financial loss and hardships that so many of our people and across the nation are having to go through and suffer,” Watkins said. “A lot of people have lost their jobs. A lot of businesses have been forced to shut down and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
Wilson, who is president of Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the need to support local businesses in her remarks.
“I’m talking to small businesses all the time, trying to help them through all of the red tape for the federal programs and the state programs that they’re eligible for now, but this is a way for us to show support to those businesses,” she said.
“Another way is there are those businesses that are staying open with curbside delivery and pick up and all kinds of ways that we can support them, so now more than ever, it’s important that we support our local businesses and we’re out there doing that.”
In other COVID-19 related action, the city approved a municipal order that complies with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which gives eligible city employees two weeks of paid leave at regular rate of pay for approved reasons. It also gives eligible employees job protection for 12 weeks for other reasons related to COVID-19, according to city documents.
