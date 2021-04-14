It’s time for spring cleaning. After sorting through the various items at your home, take them to Paducah-McCracken County Spring Clean Up Day.
Spring Clean Up Day is an opportunity to properly dispose of solid and household hazardous waste. The free service, rain or shine, will be 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Republic Services transfer station, 829 Burnett St. All Paducah and McCracken County residents must bring proper identification (such as a driver’s license) to verify residency.
For everyone’s safety, officials ask participants remain in their vehicles, as staff will unload the items. They ask that people wear a facial covering while talking with staff.
“Spring Clean Up Day is a valuable service to keep our community clean and protect the environment from products that could cause a negative impact,” Paducah Public Works Director Chris Yarber said. “The proper disposal of household cleaners, herbicides and other chemicals is extremely important. Plus, this is the opportunity for city and county residents to dispose of items that may not fit or be appropriate for their weekly garbage collection including appliances, tires, e-scrap and more.”
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.
• • •
If you go ...
LOCATION AND TRAFFIC FLOW: Spring Clean Up Day is held at Republic Services and the adjacent parking lot of the Paducah Public Works facility on North 10th Street. To maintain the traffic flow, drivers need to enter from North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. Traffic will not be allowed to enter from North Eighth or Ninth streets. Household hazardous waste items, e-scrap and batteries, ammunition and prescriptions are off-loaded last in line. Please separate your items to make the trip go quicker.
ACCEPTED ITEMS: Accepted items include household trash, major appliances (tagged Freon-free), tires (limit of eight tires; no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track or foam-filled tires), household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container), ammunition, expired or no longer needed prescription medications, batteries and e-scrap. No medical waste, commercial waste or radioactive items will be accepted.
Recyclables such as paper, plastic and steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the Freedom Waste recycling drop-off location at 400 State St.
Paducah Power System is teaming up with Clean Earth Inc. for the safe disposal of mercury-filled items and unbroken bulbs. Many types of bulbs contain a small amount of mercury and are not recommended for residential trash pick-up. Each family turning in unbroken bulbs will receive one new LED bulb.
POPULARITY: Annually, approximately 700 vehicles go through the line to dispose of more than 200 tons of household trash, white goods and scrap metal, the city said. That tonnage is in addition to the tires, hazardous materials, prescriptions and ammunition collected.
PARTNERS: Spring Clean Up Day is funded in part through a Household Hazardous Waste Grant through the Kentucky Division of Waste Management. Partners include City of Paducah, Clean Earth Inc., Liberty Tire, McCracken County, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Paducah Police Department, Paducah Power System and Republic Services.
