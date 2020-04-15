The city of Paducah continued to carry out its new relief program for local small businesses Tuesday, while roughly 300 businesses applied for $2,000 city grants.
Paducah city officials — through video conferencing — approved an emergency ordinance Tuesday night that established an eligibility criteria for its Small Business Relief Program, authorized $150,000 in city grant funding and up to $100,000 in matching funds. Businesses could apply for grants from April 1 until last Friday’s deadline, and funding is intended to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The small businesses that we have in town are the lifeblood of our community,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun. “They make Paducah who we are — not just the small businesses, but all the businesses that we have in town are very important and very vital for us — and we want to make sure that we do what we can do to help these businesses succeed.”
Arndt noted it’s “symbiotic” and the city does better when businesses thrive and, when businesses are hurting, the city hurts too. He hopes the city’s grant funding helps businesses get through the next month, or maybe two months, while federal funds arrive.
Under the relief program, the city can award $2,000 grants for up to 75 eligible small businesses in the first round. A second round — supported by donations — offers up to $100,000 in matching city funds if the community raises $100,000, totaling a potential $200,000.
The program criteria states businesses must: be categorized as non-essential and required to stop or reduce operations due to the governor’s executive orders; exist within Paducah city limits in a brick-and-mortar location; open and operating before Jan. 1; employ 25 or fewer people; not be a franchise or franchise affiliated; and be current on payroll and property taxes as of March 1.
If awarded grants, businesses are required to use the money for rent, mortgage, payroll and/or utility bills. They must also provide proof of eligible expenditures by Sept. 1, according to the ordinance.
It’s a partnership among the city, West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
Mayor Brandi Harless thanked the program’s partners and several community donors for contributions during the meeting and provided an update on its second round.
“We’ve also had others donate anonymously,” she said. “We’ve had other PayPal donations come through, so right now, we are at a little over $20,000 raised at the Community Foundation and with matching the dollars with city funds, that’ll be $40,000 so far. The goal is to get all the way up to the $100,000 mark, and we’re continuing to do that.”
The city reports 305 applicants were received in the first round.
Harless said not all are eligible, and it’s still going through the screening process.
“We’re not going to get to everyone and I know that’s so unfortunate, at this point, but I’m hoping with the second round we might be able to get to those applicants,” she added.
In other business:
• The commission approved a $479,350.50 construction contract with Jim Smith Contracting, LLC, of Grand Rivers, for the Greenway Trail Phase 5 project. Phase 5 features a trail extension from area of Schultz Park by the riverfront to Jefferson Street in downtown Paducah. It’s mainly funded through a $432,500 federal grant.
• The commission approved a $250,000 contract with BFW Engineering & Testing, Inc., of Paducah, for environmental assessment services on the Paducah Riverfront Infrastructure Improvement Project.
The assessment is an early step on the riverfront project, which received a $10.4 million federal grant award last fall and the city obligated $1.5 million. It takes place before the project’s design phase. Arndt previously told The Sun the whole project could take several years to complete. It involves many riverfront improvements and new elements, such as an excursion pier and plaza.
