Since the January thaw, Mother Nature has been in a hurry racing through the seasons.
Spring arrived three weeks early, and summer plants continued on that schedule through the year. It is not just plants, but us. It has been noted that even we are selecting Christmas trees early. There is speculation that this is due to COVID’s public gatherings restrictions and layoffs.
Whatever the reason, you want to have your carefully chosen, perfect tree to last through the Christmas season. Make a check list.
Measure the ceiling height, measure the tree, check for shape, and thump the trunk on the ground to see how well needles are retained. Optional is flocking. It will help retain moisture, but make sure it is flame resistant.
Cut at least 2 inches off the trunk base to open up the pores. Immediately put the tree in a large bucket of water in a cool place overnight. The first 24 hours, it will drink at least a gallon or more.
Prepare the location by putting a plastic sheet underneath the tree to protect the floor. The tree stand should hold 1-3 gallons of water, depending on tree size. Add a long funnel to make daily watering less of a chore. The stand should be heavy enough to support the tree so it won’t topple when pets and small children try to climb it. They will.
To prolong the tree’s life, place it in a cool location, away from drafts: vents, stoves, fireplace and outside doors. A small humidifier nearby will help keep the tree fresh. Check the water level daily.
Add a small amount of bleach to kill bacteria that shortens the life-span.
Use only UL-approved lights and unplug them when no one is in the room. As small as the twinkling lights are, they do generate heat, dry needles, and can set a dry tree on fire.
No matter how lovely the tree is, when it starts shedding it is time to disassemble. Remove all ornaments and icicles. Wrap the plastic sheet around the tree to make removing it less messy.
Acclimate a balled tree to indoors, leave it in the house 10 days or less, and re-acclimate to outside. Prepare the planting hole in advance. The trees may be donated to your local parks department, school or church, but make arrangements in advance.
Make new traditions this year. Cut one free cedar per family at Land Between the Lakes. For more information and permit, phone 270-924-2065, visit landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations, or pick up at the Administration Office.
THINGS TO DOWhen does winter start? Take your pick — astronomically it’s Dec. 1, meteorologically it’s Dec. 21.
• Garden — Replace spent plants in window boxes and planters with evergreens either cut or in small containers to plant out later.
• Houseplants — As amaryllis starts to open, remove the anthers (pollen stains, anyway) to prolong its bloom period. Mist flowering plants, and gently wipe broadleaved plants with a damp cloth. Do not use a leaf shine, as that collects dust, clogging the leaf’s pores.
• Trees and shrubs — Fir, juniper and pine are good Christmas trees. Spruce and hemlocks aren’t, as they readily drop their needles. A balled deciduous tree does double duty. It shows off each ornament and later adds value to your home.
• Gifts — Even though Dec. 12 is National Poinsettia Day, Christmas is not limited to poinsettia and amaryllis. Consider almost care-free Christmas Cactus, and cyclamen, florist azalea and lavender. Also, variegated foliage and fern plants. You can get them locally and online. Check for discounts and ordering deadlines.
EVENTS• Saturday, Noble Park Christmas Stationary Parade, MelRhea Incredible Balloons and Santa. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Enter at the H.C. Mathis gate and exit to Old Cairo Road.
• Now through Jan. 2, “Garden Glow,” Missouri Botanic Garden, 4344 Shaw Boulevard, St. Louis. Phone 314-678-7442. Limited tickets and special pricing days available.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
