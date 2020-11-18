Christmas in the Park Light Show announced

BENTON — The Marshall County Parks Department has announced the 2020 Christmas in the Park Light Show will be held Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 again at Mike Miller Park in Draffenville. The exceptions to its schedule will be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, when the park will be closed.
The annual lighted holiday spectacular is sponsored by Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation and the Marshall County Parks Department.
The light show will begin around 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. This event is free to the public to attend, however monetary and/or canned good donations are appreciated and will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
Nine local nonprofits were accepted to be a part of this year’s light show with 100% of the monetary donations collected divided evenly between these groups. These nonprofits are: H.O.P.E. Clinic, Marshall County Rescue Squad, Marshall County Special Olympics, Marshall County Caring Needline, Marshall County Veterans Support Group, Marcella’s Kitchen, Marshall County Exceptional Center, VFW Post 1084 and Auxiliary, and Cub Scout Pack 2484 and Troop 2484.
All canned good donations will be split evenly between Needline and Marcella’s Kitchen. Monetary donations may be made by cash or credit card as visitors drive through the park.
Back for a second year, Santa’s Mailbox will be appearing once again for children to mail their letters to Santa and is available to the public any time during normal park hours.
The Spot the Grinch Challenge was a wildly successful addition to the 2019 festivities and will return for 2020, as well. Kids can be on the lookout for the Grinch as they drive through Mike Miller Park each night during the light show. If he’s spotted, take a picture and post to Facebook using #TheGrinchatMikeMiller to be entered to win prizes that will be drawn each Friday on the Mike Miller Park Facebook page. Children may even get to catch a peek of the Grinch at school and around town in the coming weeks, as well.
Several measures, precautions and changes have been made due to COVID-19 in order to make the 2020 holiday season at Mike Miller Park successful. The Grinch will not be interacting with visitors during the light show and the parks department is also working on a way to make a safe appearance from Santa possible, as well.
For more information and the latest updates on these and other events, visit www.mar shallcountyparks.org and follow Mike Miller Park on Facebook and Marshall County Parks on Instagram.
