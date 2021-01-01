BENTON — Marshall County Hospital announced the winners of its annual Christmas card art contest. Each elementary school in the county had each student design a Christmas Card in their art classes. Each art teacher/school then submitted a grade winner from each grade.
Marshall County Hospital’s judging committee selected an overall winner from each grade kindergarten through fifth, and then out of those an overall top winner was selected. Each grade winner received a $25 check, their card back framed and some goodies. The overall winner received a $100 check, their card back framed, a poster-sized picture of their card and their card was made into the hospital’s Christmas cards it sent out.
2020 winners are:
Kindergarten — Hudson McKeehan, Sharpe Elementary.
1st Grade — Lucy Thorn, Sharpe Elementary.
2nd Grade — Zoa Barrett, Benton Elementary.
3rd Grade — Maybrie Mitchell, Sharpe Elementary, and Vivian Vessels, Benton Elementary (tie).
4th Grade — Addie Hobbs, Jonathan Elementary.
5th Grade — Maddie Hill, South Marshall Elementary.
Overall Winner — Addy Tubbs, Sharpe Elementary.
— Tribune-Courier
