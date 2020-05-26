Ordinarily, a Memorial Day observance could draw a significant crowd
But with the state slowly reopening amid a global pandemic and gatherings restricted to 10 people or fewer, the city’s usual observance was canceled.
That didn’t stop a group of 10 from the West Kentucky Christian Alliance from hosting a service on the McCracken County Courthouse lawn Monday afternoon, with a few flags planted in the ground and featuring an address from Paducah City Commissioner Richard Abraham.
While a recording of “Taps” played, the attendees stood with heads bowed, and remained silent during a playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” to remember those who have died from COVID-19.
In an introduction, Barney McNeill, who founded the alliance, recalled the beginnings of the holiday, which was founded in its original form after the Civil War.
McNeill said he found it “ironic” that while celebrating a day remembering people who died protecting the American way of life, “we’re losing a lot of our freedoms today because of this coronavirus.”
He asked the participants to “pledge to do your best to preserve the very freedoms that our fallen heroes fought so hard for long ago.”
Abraham spoke after the regular message, recognizing those who have “family, brothers, sisters, cousins, granddaddies that have fallen in a lot of different wars.”
Abraham noted the freedoms that Americans, particularly American Christians, enjoy despite the COVID-19 restrictions.
“Folks were out in the street complaining about not being able to go in their chosen house of worship,” he said, noting that other communities around the world face harsh persecution.
A building, he said, is “nice, it’s comfortable, it’s climate controlled, but we don’t really need brick and mortar.”
Following his brief comments, Abraham also sang a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
