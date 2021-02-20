We have all become accustomed to having water on demand with a flip of a handle or a turn of a knob, but winter weather is making that a challenge for some.
Horrific images out of Texas show just how much damage can be done by cold weather and frozen water pipes. The extreme cold temperatures have caused water pipes in homes and businesses to freeze and burst across the country, causing a lot of damage.
Thankfully there have not been widespread power outages and burst pipes locally, but there are more reports of that than usual in public buildings and homes.
Since Feb. 12, the Paducah Fire Department has responded to 90 calls. Of those 90 calls, 10 have been frozen sprinkler systems that burst, three water leaks, and three water main breaks. In a typical winter, PFD responds to a few water pipe related calls for the entire season.
“The cold weather has stayed around longer than usual,” Assistant Fire Chief David Denton said Friday. “We don’t believe we are totally done yet, because pipes are starting to thaw out.”
Frozen pipes aren’t the only maintenance issues caused by the winter weather. Anna Copeland, with Paducah Heating and Air Conditioning, said they’ve been getting a lot of calls about heat pumps and gas systems having problems.
“A lot of calls about them making hard, loud noises,” Copeland said. “The ice build on them which they do themselves and then go into a defrost cycle, and was freaking them out.”
The loud noises people hear from their heating system can sometimes turn into issues that can leave residents cold, and wallets a bit lighter.
“You could have a blower motor bad, a control board bad, and then you are looking at three to six, 800 dollars or more at times,” Copeland said.
Copeland said they’ve been receiving 14 to 16 calls a day over the last two weeks. On a typical day, they might have gotten four or five calls. The challenge has been being able to respond to the calls with the poor road conditions caused by the winter weather.
