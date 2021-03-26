Police arrested a Paducah man on child pornography charges, in the wake of a traffic stop last week.
Morris L. Rhea, 45, of Benton Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an interview with detectives at the Paducah Police Department’s General Investigation Unit office.
Rhea was a passenger in a vehicle from which Terry B. Mathis and Sarah K. Holt were arrested on drug possession charges on March 17. Those arrests led to a search of a room at a Southside motel, where Sheila D. Thacker and Evan R. Evans were arrested on drug trafficking charges, according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
At that time, detectives suspected there was information regarding illegal drug activity on Rhea’s cellphone. Detectives conducted a digital forensics examination, and found pornography involving pre-pubescent children on the phone, police said.
Rhea was interviewed Tuesday by Detective Eric Taylor and charged with possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
